11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 11-year-old hiker died on Saturday after falling roughly 300 feet into a ravine in Greene County, authorities say.
Police say that the boy was with a group of people around 4 p.m. on Saturday, at a popular ice climbing spot in Catskill State Park, when the accident happened.
Multiple first responders from several local emergency services—including a helicopter to airlift the patient to a nearby hospital—were on the scene along Platte Clove Road to help.
