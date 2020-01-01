18-year-old WV teen dies in New Year’s Eve crash

by: Fareeha Rehman

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old West Virginia teen has died from a single-car crash at the intersection of Phoebe Way and Sulpher Springs Road on New Year’s Eve.

According to West Virginia State Police, 18-year-old Nicholas Shackleford of Inwood was driving south on Sulpher Springs Road with a passenger, 18-year-old Kristen Barron. Shackleford lost control and exited the east roadway edge, the car then overturned onto its roof, according to police investigation. Police were dispatched to the accident at 9:21 p.m.

Both people were ejected from the car while it was overturning, and Barron died at the scene, police said. Shackleford was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.

The invesigation is ongoing.

