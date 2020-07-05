2 dead, 8 injured in South Carolina night club shooting

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left 2 people dead and 8 injured.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said it happened at the Lavish Lounge on 1701 White Horse Road early Sunday morning.
Around 1:50 A.M a deputy driving on White Horse Road observed a disturbance at the Lavish.
That deputy called for emergency back-up due to active gunfire from inside the building.
Multiple deputies, along with Greenville City Police and Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.
Deputies located multiple gunshot victims inside the night club.
All of the victims inside the night club were transported by EMS.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said 2 people died at the hospital.
No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
