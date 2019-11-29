4 children killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say four children have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said in a tweet that the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a vehicle went off the side of a road and into a pond in Republic County, near the state’s border with Nebraska.

Gardner initially tweeted that the children were 8 and younger, but said it now appears two of them may be older. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The patrol says the mother of the children was taken to a hospital, and an adult male in the vehicle is being interviewed. The man wasn’t seriously injured, and his relationship to the family wasn’t immediately known. None of the victims are believed to be from Kansas.

The investigation is ongoing.

