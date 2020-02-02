4-month-old boy shot, reported in stable condition

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – Police say a 4-month-old boy was shot in a western Pennsylvania apartment, but the child is expected to survive.

State police in Indiana County say officers were sent to the White Township unit shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday and found the boy with a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say the child’s parents were present at the time and immediately alerted a neighbor, who called 911.

The child was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center and then rushed to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he was reported in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made. Police and the county district attorney’s office are investigating.

