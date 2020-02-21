Accident involving two semi-trucks shuts down I-70 Westbound near St. Clairsville

ST CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that I-70 Westbound near St. Clairsville is shut down due to an accident involving two semi-trucks.

The crash reportedly occurred near milepost 217. Officials confirmed one injury.

