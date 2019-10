LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CNN/WTRF) – Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Isabel Hicks of Bumpass.

#AMBERAlert issued today for Isabel Hicks of Bumpass, VA, thought to be w/ Bruce Lynch. Isabel's 14 yrs old, 4'11" w/ blonde hair & blue eyes. Lynch is 33, 5'10", 190 lbs w/ brown eyes & hair; possibly driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix. Tips: 804-261-1044 https://t.co/DpzDHT9bxU — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) October 26, 2019

Hicks is believed to have been abducted by 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, Hicks’ mother former boyfriend.

Law enforcement is asking the public to alert authorities if anyone spots a blue/silver 2003 Toyota Matrix with a Virginia license plate (License Plate # VEM-9071).

Stay with 7News for updates.