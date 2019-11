PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) – A massive manhunt is on for a gunman who fired at officers, killing a police K9.

The shooting happened Friday evening in El Mirage, Arizona when officers tried to talk to a suspect they’d been looking for.

The man ran and officers chased after him before shots rang out.

Police K9, Koki, was shot and killed.

El Mirage Police Department Chief Paul Marzocca released the following statement on Facebook:

The shooter is still at-large.

Thank you for your service K-9 Officer Koki. You are a true hero… EOW 11/22/19 Posted by El Mirage Police Department on Saturday, November 23, 2019

