Armed robbery, shooting near IUP campus leaves 2 students hurt

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery and shooting at a pair of addresses near a western Pennsylvania university campus left two students injured, one with a gunshot wound.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania say three males dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks were involved in the events at about 8 p.m. Friday.
Chief Justin Schawl of the Indiana Borough police department said the culprits stole some items, and one student was left with a gunshot wound to the neck.
No arrests were immediately made.
