KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old teen from Sistersville.
Alexa Tamez has been reportedly missing since Feb. 2. Investigators suspect Tamez to be near Saint Albans.
Please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.
- Phone: 304-357-0169
- Email: kanawhasheriff.us
- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office website (submit anonymous tip)
Latest Posts:
- Video shows moment Ohio school bus overturned
- Brooke County BOE announce budget cuts, facing millions in debt
- WV military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
- Linsly athletes sign to continue their careers at the college level
- Authorities search for missing Sistersville teen