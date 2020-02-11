Authorities search for missing Sistersville teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old teen from Sistersville.

Alexa Tamez has been reportedly missing since Feb. 2. Investigators suspect Tamez to be near Saint Albans.

Please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.

  • Phone: 304-357-0169
  • Email: kanawhasheriff.us
  • Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
  • Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office website (submit anonymous tip)

