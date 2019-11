FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Animal Rescue League received an emergency call Tuesday that resulted in the removal of more than 40 animals from a Fairview residence.

Upon arrival, animals were found living in deplorable conditions with no food or water.

Officials are reporting that 30 dogs, 5 cats, a goat and several chickens were transported to BCARL.

The rescue stems from an ongoing investigation that dates back to August.

Stay with 7News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES