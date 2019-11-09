Belmont County man dies after trench collapse in Pa.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF/KDKA) – A Belmont County man is dead after being trapped in a trench for hours in Washington, Pennsylvania.

According to KDKA, first responders were dispatched to Brehm Road around 1:15 Friday, where a ditch reportedly collapsed on a man.

The man was working in the trench when it suddenly collapsed onto him, KDKA reports.

The victim is identified as Richard St. John, 43, of Bellaire.

St. John served as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic at the Wolfhurst Fire Department – Station 41 in Ohio.