Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental drowning

BETHESDA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at a pond on private property near Johnson South Road in Bethesda.
According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, the victim was an adult female and the drowning has been ruled accidental.
Out of respect for the family, the name of the victim will not be released at this time.
