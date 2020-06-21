Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental drowning

Emergencies

by: Stephanie Grindley

Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at a pond on private property near Johnson South Road in Bethesda.

According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, the victim was an adult female and the drowning has been ruled accidental.

Out of respect for the family, the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter