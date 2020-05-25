Body of Pittsburgh man who fell into river while fishing found

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A body found in a western Pennsylvania river has been identified as a man who fell into the river while fishing near Pittsburgh more than a week ago, authorities said.

The Beaver County coroner’s office identified the body found Saturday in the Ohio River near the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge as that of 23-year-old Kenneth Robinson of Pittsburgh.

Ohio Township police said Robinson had been fishing with three friends from a boat dock on Neville Island on May 16 when he fell into the water.

Coroner David Gabauer ruled his death an accidental drowning.

