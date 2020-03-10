Cadiz PD confirms accidental drowning

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Cadiz police confirmed that an accidental drowning occurred Sunday evening.

Officials stated that three men were in a boat and one man lost his balance in the vessel and fell overboard.

The deceased male was identified as Marion Johnson, who was removed by Cadiz police and transported to Harrison County Hospital.

Cadiz police said Johson grabbed for the side of the boat, causing the other two males to fall into the water.

The other two males were identified as Victor Mallory and Robby Durr.

All three men were said to be from the Cleveland area.

