Car-minivan crash kills 3; girl, 8, has minor injuries

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash involving a car and a minivan killed three people in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in West Earl Township say the car was heading north on Route 222 when it crossed the median and struck the minivan head-on at about noon Saturday.

The Lancaster County coroner said the 73-year-old car driver and 60-year-old Harold Sheaffer, who was in the minivan, died at the scene. Sixty-year-old Dawn Sheaffer was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital. An 8-year-old girl who was also in the minivan had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Latest Posts: