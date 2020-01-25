Company recalls beef sold in Ohio, Pa. due to possible contamination

The problem was reported by two customers, who said they found plastic pieces in the ground beef

(WKBN) – A Chicago, Illinois company is recalling ground beef sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other states after reports that the products may contain plastic pieces.

Amity Packing Company Inc.’s recall includes more than 2,000 pounds of beef produced on January 6, with the following information:

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products in the recall have the establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

The problem was reported by two customers, who said they found thin plastic in the beef.

There have been no reports of any adverse reactions from eating the beef, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Those who purchased the recalled products are urged to thrown them away or return them where they were purchased.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.

