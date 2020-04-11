Conagra recalls 131k Healthy Choice chicken bowls

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – The USDA announced that Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 131,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen chicken bowls.

The products is specifically labeled ‘Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta and Farro.’

The company says they have received customer complaints about small rocks being in the product.

Although no injuries have not been reported, officials are still warning people not to eat the frozen dishes.

The USDA says the chicken bowls were produced on January 23, 2020 and have a best-by date of October 19.

Conagra Brands says customers looking for a refund should reach out to its consumer care department.

