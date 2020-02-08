Coroner: Woman, 79, dead after car left running accidentally

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a vehicle left running accidentally led to the apparent carbon monoxide poisoning death of a woman found in her Pennsylvania home.

The York County coroner’s office says 79-year-old Lorraine Williams and her dog were found dead just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the York Township residence.

Officials said “It was apparent that a vehicle had been left accidentally running in the garage.” Officials said the vehicle was out of gas with the key in the on position in the ignition.

Fire department officials reported high carbon monoxide levels in the home initially. 

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter