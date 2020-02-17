Crews respond to a structure fire in McMechen

McMechen, WV (WTRF)- Several fire departments responded to a fire in McMehen Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the blaze started around 1 p.m. on Grant Street. 7News is still waiting to confirm if any residents were in the residence at the time of the fire.

