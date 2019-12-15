Crews respond to morning fire in East Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday in East Wheeling.

According to officials, flames were clearly visible on the first and second floors of a residence at 15 Baker Street upon arrival.

The occupant of the home escaped without any injuries.

Officials believe the fire initially started at the front of the residence but continue to investigate the incident.

The Wheeling Fire Department requested additional manpower to suppress the fire.

