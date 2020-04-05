Morning house fire ruled ‘total loss’ in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a early morning house fire on Sunday.
According to Captain Cody Williams, emergency crews was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 1004 6th Street around 6 a.m. and arrived on scene within minutes.
Upon arrival, first responders noticed a heavy blaze and the home was later ruled a total loss by officials.
Captain Williams reported no injuries during the incident.
