East Huntingdon explosion injuries three, one left in critical condition

Emergencies

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Massive flames and smoke poured from a commercial garage in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania after a major explosion Friday afternoon.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen from miles away following the explosion that left three employees injuries with one in critical condition.

Between 50-60 firefighters, along with other first responders and a hazmat team, responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed that the explosion occurred when the employees inside were changing a butane trailer.

However, they are unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

Fire officials say the fire has been contained, but crews are still working to put out hot spots.

