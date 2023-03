St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) — Cumberland Trail Fire Department responded to a small electrical fire in an animal case at the Pet Supplies Plus in St. Clairsville around 9:30 Saturday night.

There was smoke in the building, but the fire was already put out by the time the fire department arrived on scene.

The crew aided the employees in getting animals out of the store.

The fire department could not confirm whether any animals were injured.

We’ll continue to bring you updates as they come in.