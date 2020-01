PITTSBURGH (WTRF/KDKA) – An EMS worker is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning along I-70 near Exit 49 in Pennsylvania.

According to KDKA, Rostraver EMS was assisting victims in a crash when another vehicle hit their ambulance.

EMS Supervisor Matthew Smeltzer was killed in the crash, KDKA reports.

Officials continue to investigate the fatal accident.

Latest Posts: