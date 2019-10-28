Fatal crash reported on I-70 in Belmont County

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A gunman opened fire at an off-campus party for a nearby Texas college, leaving two people dead and 14 injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos, a sheriff said Sunday.

Authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of a satellite campus for Texas A&M University, and that others may have been shot at random, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said.