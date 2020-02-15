Father sets mother on fire, puts children outside in the cold

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) – Wanda Bailey is now caring for her two granddaughters while her daughter, Savanna, lies sedated in a hospital bed burned beyond recognition.

He left her to die — he really did. Wanda Bailey, mother of Savanna

Bailey says police showed up at her door with her grandchildren early Friday morning.

Authorities told her that the children’s father put the kids outside in negative 19 degree wind chill before dousing Savanna in gasoline and setting her on fire.

The baby didn’t have no clothes on. No shoes. Wanda Bailey, mother of Savanna

Savanna ran outside and put herself out in a snow bank. Savanna’s sister, Sharissa, went to see her in the hospital and says she’ll need to stay there for two to three months.

I’m lost for words — like she doesn’t look like herself. But I know that’s my sister. Sharissa Johnson, sister of Savanna

Police arrested the suspect soon afterwards. The family says he has always been abusive.

How my daughter is suffering — I want him to suffer. He should have been out their life a long time ago. Wanda Bailey, mother of Savanna

