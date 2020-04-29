Fire crews respond to call at North Wheeling Community Dream Center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a call at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center Tuesday evening.
Details about the incident remain unclear at this time.
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is scheduled to host their basket giveaway Saturday at 11 a.m., which was previously postponed.
