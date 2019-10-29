MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County EMA confirmed a gas line explosion and fire in Moundsville.
The incident reportedly occurred on Big Grave Creek Road.
A tree fell and an electric meter was damaged but officials are not reporting any structural damage to the residence.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The gas line has been temporarily shut off.
- Gas line explosion, fire reported in Moundsville
