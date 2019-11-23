Crews respond to fire at Mountain State Carbon

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Follansee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Mountain State Carbon.

Emergency responders received the initial call about a possible fire around 8 a.m.

Brooke County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Authorities are reporting that the fire is contained and the emergency situation was never a threat to the public.

As of 1:30 p.m., officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office say there are currently no injuries from the incident.

A cause of the fire has not been released to the public at this time.

