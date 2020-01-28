Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation after house blaze in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The West Virginia Fire Marshall is investigating a house fire that occurred Monday evening in Bridgeport.

A residence located on Whitely Street was heavy damaged due to the blaze.

First responders managed to get the fire under the control in two hours but a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

