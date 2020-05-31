First responders called to structure fire in Valley Grove

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Valley Grove Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at an apartment complex along National Road. According to Ohio County EMA Director, Lou Vargo, all tenants successfully escaped.

However, one individual was transported to an area hospital and a pet cat also died in the blaze.

No cause for the fire has been determined at this time. Local officials did add that the structure was ‘very old.’

