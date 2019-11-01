Flash flooding damages Wellsburg apartment building, displace residents

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some residents are still feeling the aftermath of Thursday’s weather that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Ohio Valley.

Flash flooding in Wellsburg caused significant damage to Unity Apartments, especially the ground level.

About 10 people were forced to evacuate and move into a hotel, temporarily.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration is currently handling repairs, tearing out walls and carpet.

Management does not have a ETA of how long restoration will take.