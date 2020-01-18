PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Authorities are investigating a bus accident that hit and killed a girl in downtown Pittsburgh.
According to our sister station KDKA-TV, the incident occurred around noon on Saturday near the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.
A girl was walking along the street when the a Port Authority bus struck her. The victim was transported to UPMC Presbyterian, where she later died, KDKA-TV reports.
The victim’s name has not been released to the public. No other injuries were reported from the accident.
Latest Posts:
- Documentary screening aims to halt arrival of proposed cracker plant
- Concerned residents protest negative effects of proposed cracker plant
- Rain to snow showers on a cold and windy Saturday night
- Red Cross hosting telethon ahead Media Blood Donor Day
- Girl dies after being struck by transit bus in Pittsburgh