IUP officials alert students of shooting near campus

INDIANA, Pa. (WTRF) – Officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently sent out a tweet alerting students about a shooting that took place near campus.

According to the post, the incident happened on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 8 p.m. and involves three individuals.

IUP Alert: Around 8 pm this evening (February 14) 3 individuals were involved in a shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. Everyone is suggested to stay locked indoors and remain until advised otherwise. @IUPOHRLD @IUP_MCSLE — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (@IUPedu) February 15, 2020

Officials are encouraging students to remain indoors until further notice. The shooting is currently under investigation.

