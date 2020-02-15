IUP officials alert students of shooting near campus

INDIANA, Pa. (WTRF) – Officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently sent out a tweet alerting students about a shooting that took place near campus.
According to the post, the incident happened on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 8 p.m. and involves three individuals.
Officials are encouraging students to remain indoors until further notice. The shooting is currently under investigation.
