Kindergarten student brings gun to Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh kindergarten student brought a gun to school Friday morning.

A school district spokeswoman says a staff member at Allegheny K-5 in the city’s North Side neighborhood was helping at the building’s metal detector and found the gun in the student’s bag.

Pugh says the incident was reported to the state’s child abuse reporting hotline, and families would be notified.

