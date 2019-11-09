Authorities responding to alleged robbery on Warden Run Road

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and the Wheeling Police Department are currently on scene of an alleged robbery.
Authorities were dispatched to a residence on Warden Run Road.
An ambulance was also on the scene and a person did appear to be in custody.
Details are very limited at this time.
Stay with 7News for updates.
