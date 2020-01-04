Man driving wrong way on Ohio bridge killed, 2 teens injured

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an 82-year-old man driving the wrong way on an Ohio bridge has been killed and two teens in a vehicle he collided with head-on have been seriously injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred Friday night on the Edison Bridge on State Route 2 in Ottawa County’s Danbury Township.

The patrol says Burlyn Fick, of Port Clinton, died at a hospital after his SUV collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler driven by 17-year-old Christian Maple, of Marblehead.

The patrol says Maple and 18-year-old passenger Maria Rodriguez were hospitalized with “incapacitating” injuries.

