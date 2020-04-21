Man, three children dead in West Virginia house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Huntington firefighters found the bodies of three young children and a man while responding to a house fire in which ammunition exploded.
A city spokesman says the children were found inside the house and the 30-year-old man was found dead outside.
The children are an 8-year-old girl and two boys ages 3 and 2.
Crews initially responded to the home about 5:30 a.m. Monday and said the fire was bad because ammunition inside the home started exploding. It wasn’t clear how the fire started.
Latest Posts:
- Congressman McKinley addresses plan for upcoming vote in legislature
- High schools light up stadiums to honor Class of 2020
- Elijah Bell Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
- When will daycares reopen in Ohio? State has yet to decide as May 1 economic reopening approaches
- Truck fire destroys N95 masks, medical gowns