Man, three children dead in West Virginia house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Huntington firefighters found the bodies of three young children and a man while responding to a house fire in which ammunition exploded.

A city spokesman says the children were found inside the house and the 30-year-old man was found dead outside.

The children are an 8-year-old girl and two boys ages 3 and 2.

Crews initially responded to the home about 5:30 a.m. Monday and said the fire was bad because ammunition inside the home started exploding. It wasn’t clear how the fire started.

