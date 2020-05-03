Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Ohio River

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A body has been recovered in the Ohio River near Westlake Chemical in New Martinsville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the body was recovered around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call.
New Martinsville Police, New Martinsville Fire and Moundsville Volunteer Fire Departments all assisted on the call.
No other details have been released at this time.
