Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Ohio River

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A body has been recovered in the Ohio River near Westlake Chemical in New Martinsville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the body was recovered around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call.

New Martinsville Police, New Martinsville Fire and Moundsville Volunteer Fire Departments all assisted on the call.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter