Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Ohio River

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A body has been recovered in the Ohio River near Westlake Chemical in New Martinsville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the body was recovered around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call.

New Martinsville Police, New Martinsville Fire and Moundsville Volunteer Fire Departments all assisted on the call.

No other details have been released at this time.

