Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police say a driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night. Officers found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.

The children are a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with what police said were non-life-threatening wounds.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.

