Motorist transported to hospital following crash in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A motorist was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening Saturday morning following a two-vehicle accident involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to officials, the incident took place on U.S. Route 22 Eastbound near the John Scott Highway Exit.
The deputy’s vehicle was damaged during the incident but the deputy did not sustain any injuries.
