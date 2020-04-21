Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Motorist suffers injuries in single-vehicle crash near Warwood

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – A male motorist is currently being treated for injuries at an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Warwood.

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer, Philip Stahl, the accident occurred on North 28th Street along Route 2.

The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediate available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter