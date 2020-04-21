Motorist suffers injuries in single-vehicle crash near Warwood

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – A male motorist is currently being treated for injuries at an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Warwood.

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer, Philip Stahl, the accident occurred on North 28th Street along Route 2.

The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediate available.

The incident remains under investigation.

