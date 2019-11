MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities are continuing to investigate the overdose that landed two West Virginia high school students into the hospital.

Morgantown Police have identified a source of suspected heroin-laced vaping solutions.

Chief Ed Preston says the department has identified a high school student as a suspect.

However, the exact source from the vaping pen that sickened the students remains under investigation.

Stay with 7News for updates.