No injuries reported in Country singer Neal McCoy tour bus fire

Country music signer Neal McCoy performs during a Salute to Service halftime show during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The NFL honored military members around the league with their Salute to Service campaign.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Country music star Neal McCoy said goodbye to his tour bus nicknamed ‘Old Glory’ during a Facebook Live after the bus suddenly caught fire early Saturday morning.

McCoy and his band mates were making their way to Alexandria, Louisiana for a show Saturday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

According to the McCoy, the fire started shortly after the band exited the bus. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Two additional Facebook Live videos by Neal McCoy can be found on his Facebook page.

Latest Posts: