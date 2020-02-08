No injuries reported in Country singer Neal McCoy tour bus fire

Country music star Neal McCoy said goodbye to his tour bus nicknamed ‘Old Glory’ during a Facebook Live after the bus suddenly caught fire early Saturday morning.
McCoy and his band mates were making their way to Alexandria, Louisiana for a show Saturday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
According to the McCoy, the fire started shortly after the band exited the bus. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Two additional Facebook Live videos by Neal McCoy can be found on his Facebook page.
Latest Posts:
- FINAL: Oklahoma defeats West Virginia, 69-59
- Ex-WVa school janitor sentenced in sex assault of girl
- Saturday night’s sky to feature full “Snow” moon
- Ohio jobs office provides $20M for proposed ethane cracker in Belmont County
- Ohio flu hospitalizations reach highest number this season