‘No progress’ made one year after Weirton demolition caused property damage, residents say

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – March will be one year since the controversial demolition of the former Basic Oxygen Plant in Weirton.

Several families were displaced after debris from the explosion scattered onto the streets and damaged their homes.

Some have even experienced health complications since the demolition.

However, after all this time, many residents say no progress has been made towards repairs.

We’re always the last to know anything and still, now it’s still an ongoing process where they’re trying to not really do anything for us. And they’re trying to keep us on the back burner. Rick Thompson, Weirton resident

I’m gonna say there hasn’t been any progress. There hasn’t been anything done that has been feasible to the people here on Weir Avenue to them that, you know, what I mean — that the company that caused the damage is concerned. Earlean Jones, Weirton resident

Residents also claim the company that performed the demolition shows no signs of correcting the problem.

It will be exactly one year since the incident on March 9.

