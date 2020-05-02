Occupants escape Wheeling house fire, appears to be ‘total loss’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday in what officials are describing as a ‘total loss.’
Upon arrival, first responders noticed flames appearing in the rear of a residence at 815 Market Street.
Occupants of the home were alerted by a smoke alarm and was able to escape the blaze. One person was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Unfortunately, a pet dog was unable to escape the fire. No neighboring homes sustained any damages during the incident.
A cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
