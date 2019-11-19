Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Carroll County

Emergencies

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WTRF) – Caroll County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 11:42 a.m. Saturday in Carrollton.

A routine traffic stop at the intersection of Waynesburg Road and Arrow Road led to the shooting.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified about the shooting and is leading the case.

Authorities say more details will be released once the investigation is complete.

