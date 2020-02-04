WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials have provided an update on the house fire Monday evening at Stone Church Road.
According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, the home was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Multiple volunteers fire departments responded to the scene, including Bethlehem, Stone Church and Triadelphia.
Officials are still working to determine a cause of the fire.
Latest Posts:
- Wintry mix possible after Midnight
- Officials working to determine cause of house fire on Stone Church Road
- Pastor Cummings, wife attending State of the Union Address
- Congressmen and constituents offer thoughts on STOU
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union