Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Ohio County Commission declares State of Emergency

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Commission held an special meeting Friday afternoon to declare a State of Emergency.

Commissioners also issued a Disaster Declaration, which assists with funding during a State of Emergency.

The City-County Building will take extra precautions and close to the public, beginning Monday, March 23 until further notice. Offices will remain staffed.

For additional information on Ohio County Commission, please visit their website or call 304-234-3628.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter