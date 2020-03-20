Ohio County Commission declares State of Emergency

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Commission held an special meeting Friday afternoon to declare a State of Emergency.
Commissioners also issued a Disaster Declaration, which assists with funding during a State of Emergency.
The City-County Building will take extra precautions and close to the public, beginning Monday, March 23 until further notice. Offices will remain staffed.
For additional information on Ohio County Commission, please visit their website or call 304-234-3628.
